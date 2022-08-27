Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,385 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after buying an additional 164,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 743,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 439,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,748. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

