Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 29,505 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,505 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 5.39%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

