Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.46% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.68 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $631.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

