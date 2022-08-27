Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $106,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.7 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $311.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.