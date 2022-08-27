Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.