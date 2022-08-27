Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Update

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 391,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 188,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $158.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.66. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matrix Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Matrix Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,262,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Matrix Service by 22.5% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,056,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 193,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Matrix Service by 12.2% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 999,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

