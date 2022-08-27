Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Down 1.3%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) was down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.40). Approximately 4,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.42).

The company has a market cap of £113.69 million and a P/E ratio of 5,675.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

