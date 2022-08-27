Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Novozymes A/S stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 11,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Further Reading

