Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NUS. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $42.28. 264,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $44,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,635.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,107.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $44,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,635.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,018 shares of company stock worth $5,597,862. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.