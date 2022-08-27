NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the July 31st total of 290,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NuCana Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 48,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,493. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.22. NuCana has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.16) by $5.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in NuCana by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

