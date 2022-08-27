Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,668 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,801,000 after acquiring an additional 496,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after buying an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,788,000 after acquiring an additional 460,530 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

