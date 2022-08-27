Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,118 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,128 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,573. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

