Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 433,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 125,247 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $43.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

