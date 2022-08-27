Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Trading Down 3.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

NYSE GPN opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

