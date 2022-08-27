Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,163.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,182.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2,062.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

