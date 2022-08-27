Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.80 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Twilio to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio Stock Down 4.5 %

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $72.34 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.10 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.