Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 169,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 107,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 588,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.