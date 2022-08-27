Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,184 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 400,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $981,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

