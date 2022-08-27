OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 1,497.8% in August

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 1,497.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,693,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OriginClear Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of OriginClear stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,562. OriginClear has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

