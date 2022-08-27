Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Ortho Regenerative Technologies in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$1.35 target price on the stock.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Stock Performance

ORTIF stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -1.22.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies ( OTCMKTS:ORTIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration.

