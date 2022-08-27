Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSI. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $194,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,988,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Osiris Acquisition Price Performance

OSI stock remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Osiris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.