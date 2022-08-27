Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 2,199.1% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Ostin Technology Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 190,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,298. Ostin Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.