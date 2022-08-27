Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in August

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,511.0 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

OSUKF remained flat at $36.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Otsuka from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.