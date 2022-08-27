PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.66. The firm has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
