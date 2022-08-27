Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $57.57 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

