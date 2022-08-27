Playkey Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48,021.00 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $84,086.89 and approximately $48,021.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

