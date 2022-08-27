Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBKOF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBKOF remained flat at $15.64 during trading on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $41.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

