Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Update

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $9.33. 1,176,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

