Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Reduced by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 76,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $144.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

