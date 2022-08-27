RED (RED) Market Capitalization Reaches $379,053.44

RED (RED) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. RED has a total market capitalization of $379,053.44 and approximately $16,537.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00263981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

