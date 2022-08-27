Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 4.0 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $236.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

