Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading Up 1.8%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.10. Approximately 198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
Further Reading
