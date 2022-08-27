Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $186.11 million and $3.79 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00225809 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001436 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00443175 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

