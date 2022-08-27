SelfKey Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $22.59 million and $32.61 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083271 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.