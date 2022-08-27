Sether Price Tops $0.0276 on Major Exchanges (SETH)

Sether (SETH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Sether has a market capitalization of $555,791.45 and approximately $2,358.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sether has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sether

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.