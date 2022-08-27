Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Grows By 839.7%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 839.7% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

KDDI Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.04. KDDI has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

Featured Stories

