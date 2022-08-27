Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Grows By 310.8%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 310.8% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 50,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

