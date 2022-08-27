Short Interest in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA) Declines By 81.5%

Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercato Partners Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 507,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,964,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,865,000.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPRA remained flat at $10.07 on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

About Mercato Partners Acquisition

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

Read More

