Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Declines By 33.3%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,556,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,457.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MONRF. HSBC raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moncler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

OTCMKTS MONRF traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. Moncler has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

