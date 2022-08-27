Short Interest in SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Drops By 34.9%

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 1,009,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SanBio Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNBIF remained flat at 9.40 during trading on Friday. SanBio has a 12-month low of 8.25 and a 12-month high of 16.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.40.
SanBio Company Profile
