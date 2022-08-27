Short Interest in SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Drops By 34.9%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 1,009,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SanBio Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNBIF remained flat at 9.40 during trading on Friday. SanBio has a 12-month low of 8.25 and a 12-month high of 16.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.40.

SanBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SanBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SanBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.