Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Declines By 82.9%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the July 31st total of 1,301,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.61. 1,600,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,790. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $115.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

