Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Declines By 82.9%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the July 31st total of 1,301,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.61. 1,600,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,790. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $115.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15.
About Sanofi
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNYNF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.