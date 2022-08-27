Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Decreases By 33.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUPGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 24,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,850. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUPGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

