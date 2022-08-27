Short Interest in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Rises By 260.0%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Tandy Leather Factory Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:TLFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. Tandy Leather Factory has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.

