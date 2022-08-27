Short Interest in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Rises By 260.0%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Tandy Leather Factory Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:TLFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. Tandy Leather Factory has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $5.30.
Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandy Leather Factory (TLFA)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.