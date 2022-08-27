Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Grows By 2,419.6%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 2,419.6% from the July 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. 106,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,599. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

