Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 3.7 %

MA stock traded down $12.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.96. 1,925,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.