Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37). 34,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 287,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.87. The company has a market capitalization of £75.92 million and a PE ratio of 306.50.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

