SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,659,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,886 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $223.28 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

