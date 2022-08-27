SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 32,600 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $266.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

