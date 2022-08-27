Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Société BIC Price Performance
Shares of Société BIC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.
Société BIC Company Profile
