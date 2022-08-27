Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Société BIC Price Performance

Shares of Société BIC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, erasers, crayons, art and craft kits, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; permanent, single, metallic, and temporary tattoo markers; gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

