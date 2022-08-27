Soda Coin (SOC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $200,689.00

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Soda Coin has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $200,689.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Get Soda Coin alerts:

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

Soda Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

